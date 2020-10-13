Something big and scary with a lot of teeth wants to share the cycling track.
But pedestrians are thrilled to make room for it at this new Jurassic park (connector).
The dinos are roaming a new path that connects Changi Airport to East Coast Park, allowing pedestrians to reach the airport on foot for the first time.
More than 20 dinosaurs big and small can be found along a 1km stretch of the 3.5km route.
There's a towering Tyrannosaurus rex. (Looks like the fence is just about holding the angry creature back.)
And some baby pterodactyls too, small enough that you might miss them if you're not paying attention.
Dinosaur hunting is sweaty work, but there are new amenities where you can cool off with a drink or even a shower.
Looks like this dinosaur is about to have a drink to cool off too.
If you haven’t had your fill for the day, enjoy the dinosaurs after dark too as the display is open 24 hours.
PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG