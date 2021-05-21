PUBLISHED: MAY 27, 2021
Actress Youn Yuh-jung snagged an Oscar for her role in Minari. The 73-year-old also drew raves for being “charmingly candid” on the international stage.
79-year-old model Choi Soon-hwa is one of the few elderly models in South Korea. She had wanted to strut down the catwalk in her 20s, but got her chance only at the age of 72, after signing up for a modelling class.
“Korea Grandma” YouTuber Park Mak-rye has over 1.3 million subscribers. The 74-year-old has paraglided and ridden roller coasters for her vlogs.
A video of her cooking bibimguksu, or spicy mixed noodles, garnered over 9 million views.
TV stations are also increasingly casting older women in major roles in reality shows. Actress Kim Soo-mi, 71, seen here on a KBS show, is headlining a talk show called Soo-mi’s Lodge for the broadcaster.
Big names from CJ Food to online shopping platform ZigZag have cast veteran stars, including Ms Youn, in advertising campaigns.
“Youn will motivate middle-aged and elderly groups to ‘do new things’. It could start with an aim to enjoy their life more,” Professor Lee Na-young of Korea University's Lifelong Education Centre, said of the Oscar winner.
