published: Jan 8 2021
When phones with the TraceTogether app installed or tokens are near one another, they exchange anonymised proximity information using Bluetooth. This information is stored securely on the device for 25 days. It is shared with the Health Ministry if a user tests positive for Covid-19.
The app was modelled after Singapore's, with minor differences. For example, the app stores 21 days' worth of data instead of 25.
Using bluetooth and location data, the app, which roughly means "health bridge" in Sanskrit, lets users know if they have been near a person with Covid-19 by scanning a database of infection records.
Using CCTV, GPS data and credit card transaction records, authorities track the location history of those who have tested positive. An alert is then pushed to the phones of those who visited the same locations.
Like Singapore's SafeEntry, the app is part of a digital check-in system. The app lets users scan QR codes at entrances, and notifies them when they've been in the same venue at the same time as someone with the virus. Authorities are also looking to include a hotspot tracker in the app that identifies high-risk places.
The NHS app relies on the same bluetooth technology TraceTogether does and instructs users to self-isolate if it detects they were near someone who has the virus. It also alerts users if their postcode district becomes high-risk.
Unlike many bluetooth proximity apps, the onus here is on a user who tests positive to register his or her infection status on the app. Only then will notifications be sent to all those who have been close by.
Used with popular payment platform Alipay and messaging app WeChat, users scan traffic-light style QR codes at entrances. Green allows someone unrestricted movement, and a yellow, orange or red code indicates that they need to be quarantined.
PRODUCED BY: JO-ANN QUAH