Now 18, Rodrigo wrote the songs a year ago, fuelled by the confusion and drama of relationships and teenage life.
“It is sort of just a slice of my 17-year-old life and about all of the sadness, anger, jealousy and insecurity I felt in that period of my life.”
– Olivia Rodrigo
Rodrigo is not Japanese-American! She is Filipino-American.
Rodrigo started taking acting and singing lessons at age six, and made her television debut in a commercial at 12. She made her Disney debut a year later as an actress on comedy series Bizaardvark.
“I resonate with the song a lot, so it was cool to see other people resonate with that, no matter their age or gender.”
Rodrigo said that for the first six months of the pandemic, she challenged herself to write a song every day.
OLIVIA RODRIGO
