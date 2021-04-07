PUBLISHED: APRIL 9, 2021
News:
Hospitals and chiropractors in Singapore say they have seen more cases of back problems partly due to WFH.
ST artist Cel Gulapa’s take:
News:
Up to 75% of staff can return to the workplace at any one time from April 5, up from 50%.
ST artist Lee Yu Hui’s take:
News:
More than 120,000 people have set sail on cruises since a pilot programme to reboot the industry began last November, said the Singapore Tourism Board.
ST artist Cel Gulapa’s take:
News:
15 senior pedestrians died in 2020, about half of them from jaywalking.
ST artist Miel’s take:
News:
About 700 households in Punggol can use robot “couriers” to deliver their shopping under a trial involving autonomous robots.
ST artist Miel’s take:
PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG