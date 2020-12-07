- Samples from vaccine batches will be tested before shipping.
- Pfizer will provide thermal shippers that can store the vaccines at about minus 70 deg C for up to 10 days.
- Vaccines are stored in a temperature-controlled facility prior to loading.
- Temperature in the plane's cargo storage is regulated.
Vaccine will be unloaded from plane into mobile fridges.
Ground handlers Sats and dnata will move the vaccine to warehouses which have zones with sub-zero temperatures.
Certified refrigerated trucks pick up the vaccines from ground handlers to deliver to distibutors such as Zuellig Pharma. The distributor checks data to ensure the cold chain is maintained throughout.
Distributors move the vaccine to healthcare institutions in special bags for items that need cold storage.
Healthcare institutions request the vaccines shortly before they are to be administered to patients. The doses can be stored in fridges for a few days before use.