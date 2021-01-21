published date: jan 21, 2020
President Trump and first lady Melania leave the White House for the last time aboard Marine One, headed to his farewell event at Joint Base Andrews. In his speech, Mr Trump spoke of his achievements over the one term in office, and vowed to be back.
"The things that we’ve done have been just incredible. And I couldn’t have done it without you. So, just a goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form."
After the event, and just before the inaguration day festivities begin, the Trump family boards Air Force One to head to their new residence in Mar-a-lago, Florida. The song "My Way" by Frank Sinatra plays as the plane takes off.
President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden arrive at the Capitol’s west doors after attending a church service. The inauguration this year is notably different because of the threat of violence and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Washington DC was fortified with over 25,000 national guard troops and police. The heightened measures come just two weeks after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol Building, leaving five dead.
The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic also meant just over 1,000 people were at National Mall, the smallest crowd in modern presidential history. A field of flags replace over 200, 000 people who would normally attend.
Ms Harris becomes the first black, South-Asian and female Vice-President. “Ready to serve,” she tweeted from her new vice-presidential Twitter account shortly after being sworn in.
Joe Biden is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts. In his inaugural address, Biden says that "democracy has prevailed" and called for unity.
“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal," Mr Biden said in his first speech as President.
Lady Gaga took to the podium first, singing the national anthem. The pop star campaigned for Biden in 2020 and worked with him on domestic violence issues when he was vice-president. Music stars Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also performed.
One of the most talked-about performances at the ceremony was by 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman, who recited the poem "The Hill We Climb".
The inaguration festivites conclude with a star-studded online concert titled "Celebrating America" and a dazzling fireworks display in the US capital.
produced by jo-ann quah