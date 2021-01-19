published: jan 20, 2021
Areas like Admiralty, East Coast, Marina Barrage and Pasir Panjang recorded wind speeds of over 20kmh on Jan 18. On Jan 12, the highest maximum wind speed recorded in Admiralty was 70.2kmh - strong enough to break small branches.
Gusts also sent waves crashing into the pier at Changi Beach in the city’s east coast.
Similar scenes played out two years back in January 2018, when strong winds hurled boats and rubbish bins into the air at East Coast Park. But the strongest wind gust was recorded in November 2010, when speeds hit 90.7kmh.
Weather experts say this is not unusual for this time of year, citing the northeast monsoon surge that’s behind the blustery gales.
But there were some people revelling in the windy conditions...
The surge also brought about heavy rains at the start of 2021,
with flash floods in some areas,
and temperatures dipping to as low as 21.1 deg C in others.
The rainy and windy weather is expected to ease soon, as the Met Service predicts a dry and warm second half of January, with temperatures reaching 34 deg C.
