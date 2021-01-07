Published: JAN 8, 2021

Storming of the US Capitol: How the chaos unfolded

Around noon Wednesday in Washington DC

US President Donald Trump takes the stage at the pro-Trump rally in front of the White House. He speaks for about an hour and encourages protesters to march to the Capitol.

"After this, we’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you... We’re going walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators, and congressmen and women," Mr Trump tells supporters.

1pm: Congress convenes

As a crowd is gathering outside the Capitol, Congress starts a joint session, presided over by US Vice-President Mike Pence, to debate states' Electoral College voting results.

1:30-2pm: RIOTERS GRAPPLE WITH POLICE OUTSIDE THE CAPITOL

SHORTLY AFTER 2PM: RIOTERS BREACH POLICE LINES

The siege begins. They start climbing walls of the Capitol Building and proceed to try and push their way in.

Rioters are seen breaking windows and hundreds make their way into the Capitol.

Congress, interrupted

Congress members clear Alabama and Alaska before starting to debate Arizona's results. They are in the midst of Arizona's results when the storming happens. The process is halted.

Lawmakers and staff begin to be evacuated out of the chambers of Congress

Some lawmakers are trapped in the gallery. Capitol Police barricade doors and draw their firearms.

AT AROUND 3PM, RIOTERS HAVE TAKEN OVER BOTH CHAMBERS

One man, who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, is seen sitting in her chair.

AROUND 3.30PM: REPORTS OF A WOMAN BEING SHOT

As rioters ransack the building, reports emerge of a woman being shot in the neck. Police later said she died. She was identified as Ashli Babbitt, 35, a supporter of Mr Trump.

4PM: BIDEN CONDEMNS ATTACK

“At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself."

5.40pm: POLICE ANNOUNCE THAT THE CAPITOL COMPLEX IS SECURE

Congressmen say they will resume the debate in the House and Senate at 8pm and 9pm respectively.

At least four people died during the raid. Around 70 were arrested as of Jan 8.

After resuming, Congress voted to certify Mr Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Twitter, Facebook and Youtube, all placed temporary bans on President Donald Trump. Mr Trump subsequently said there would be an orderly transition on Jan 20, without conceding defeat.

America's toxic divide
SOURCE: REPORTS BY CHARISSA YONG; PHOTOS AND VIDEOS FROM REUTERS; AFP; BLOOMBERG AND YOUTUBE.

