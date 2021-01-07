US President Donald Trump takes the stage at the pro-Trump rally in front of the White House. He speaks for about an hour and encourages protesters to march to the Capitol.
"After this, we’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you... We’re going walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators, and congressmen and women," Mr Trump tells supporters.
As a crowd is gathering outside the Capitol, Congress starts a joint session, presided over by US Vice-President Mike Pence, to debate states' Electoral College voting results.
The siege begins. They start climbing walls of the Capitol Building and proceed to try and push their way in.
Congress members clear Alabama and Alaska before starting to debate Arizona's results. They are in the midst of Arizona's results when the storming happens. The process is halted.
Some lawmakers are trapped in the gallery. Capitol Police barricade doors and draw their firearms.
One man, who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, is seen sitting in her chair.
As rioters ransack the building, reports emerge of a woman being shot in the neck. Police later said she died. She was identified as Ashli Babbitt, 35, a supporter of Mr Trump.
“At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself."
Congressmen say they will resume the debate in the House and Senate at 8pm and 9pm respectively.