ST cartoonists’ views: May 2021

PUBLISHED: JUNE 15, 2021
News:
Extensive Covid-19 testing is to become routine in Singapore to allow the resumption of large-scale events. This can include voluntary testing too.
ST artist Chng Hoon Hiong’s take:
News:
A top Japanese virologist who is a government adviser warned of the risks of spreading Covid-19 infections during the Tokyo Olympics.
ST artist Cel Gulapa’s take:
News:
Singapore is aiming for half its residents to be fully vaccinated by August, and at least 75 per cent by October 2021.
ST artist Simon Ang’s take:
News:
Many pet owners are splashing out on five-star hotel stays for their furkids during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the touch of a pet is appreciated even more. Hotels offering staycations for humans and furry companions have seen brisk business.
ST artist Chng Hoon Hiong’s take:
PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG