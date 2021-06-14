PUBLISHED: JUNE 15, 2021

ST cartoonists’ views: May 2021


News:
Extensive Covid-19 testing is to become routine in Singapore to allow the resumption of large-scale events. This can include voluntary testing too.

ST artist Chng Hoon Hiong’s take:

Testing more
Testing more


News:
A top Japanese virologist who is a government adviser warned of the risks of spreading Covid-19 infections during the Tokyo Olympics.

ST artist Cel Gulapa’s take:

Fears over Tokyo Olympics
Fears over Tokyo Olympics


News:
Singapore is aiming for half its residents to be fully vaccinated by August, and at least 75 per cent by October 2021.

ST artist Simon Ang’s take:

Vaccinating more
Vaccinating more


News:
Many pet owners are splashing out on five-star hotel stays for their furkids during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the touch of a pet is appreciated even more. Hotels offering staycations for humans and furry companions have seen brisk business.

ST artist Chng Hoon Hiong’s take:

Stay. Good dog!
Stay. Good dog!

SOURCE: ST ILLUSTRATIONS BY CHNG CHOON HIONG, CEL GULAPA AND SIMON ANG

PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG

More visual stories
More visual stories