ST cartoonists' views: April 2021


The rising interest in gardening saw Facebook group Urban Farmers (Singapore) increase its membership from 34,600 to over 45,200 last year. It is one of the biggest online platforms for local gardening enthusiasts.

Tips for beginners
Many people in Singapore lack vitamin D even though there is abundant sunshine here, say doctors. A deficiency can lead to osteoporosis, a lower immunity to infections, and more.

How to fight deficiency
Forest bathing is a decades-old Japanese practice where people soak in the atmosphere of the woodland. During the Covid-19 pandemic, travel-starved Singaporeans sought refuge in nature.

Why get a guide
The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple and Samsung Electronics in flagging production cuts and lost revenue.

Brands hit by shortage
