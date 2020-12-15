ST cartoonists’ lighthearted takes on the news

PUBLISHED: DEC 18, 2020
News:
The pilot to reopen selected nightlife outlets will include certain karaoke outlets and nightclubs from January 2021. Customers must follow strict measures such as wearing masks while singing and dancing.
Lee Chee Chew’s take:
News:
In a world first, Singapore approved the sale of a cultured meat product. The chicken bites by Californian start-up Eat Just are made by culturing animal cells in bioreactors instead of rearing animals on farms.
Miel’s take:
News:
Gamers who missed out on the launch of video game consoles like Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) are out of luck. They will be restocked only in limited quantities in the holiday season.
Chng Hoon Hiong’s take:
News:
A pedestrian at the Changi Airport Connector track was hit by a stray ball from an adjacent golf course. She was at the Jurassic Mile stretch with dinosaur exhibits.
Miel’s take:
News:
People must continue practising safe distancing measures even as Singapore approaches phase 3 of its reopening in the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chng Hoon Hiong’s take:
News:
Fast-growing online video app Zoom is used by hundreds of millions of people in meetings and more at home. The dress code for work may increasingly lean on the casual side.
Lee Chee Chew and reader Rajesh Jadhav’s take:
