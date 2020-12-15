Recent reports from Singapore and around the world drew the eye of Straits Times artists. They drew cartoons in response.

PUBLISHED: DEC 18, 2020

ST cartoonists’ lighthearted takes on the news

News:
The pilot to reopen selected nightlife outlets will include certain karaoke outlets and nightclubs from January 2021. Customers must follow strict measures such as wearing masks while singing and dancing.

Lee Chee Chew’s take:

Mic on, mask on
News:
In a world first, Singapore approved the sale of a cultured meat product. The chicken bites by Californian start-up Eat Just are made by culturing animal cells in bioreactors instead of rearing animals on farms.

Miel’s take:

Future food
News:
Gamers who missed out on the launch of video game consoles like Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) are out of luck. They will be restocked only in limited quantities in the holiday season.

Chng Hoon Hiong’s take:

More on supply crunch
News:
A pedestrian at the Changi Airport Connector track was hit by a stray ball from an adjacent golf course. She was at the Jurassic Mile stretch with dinosaur exhibits.

Miel’s take:

She started crying
News:
People must continue practising safe distancing measures even as Singapore approaches phase 3 of its reopening in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chng Hoon Hiong’s take:

Staying safe
News:
Fast-growing online video app Zoom is used by hundreds of millions of people in meetings and more at home. The dress code for work may increasingly lean on the casual side.

Lee Chee Chew and reader Rajesh Jadhav’s take:

Monetising zoom
Have a fun take on the news? Send in your concepts or sketch. If it works, ST artists will draw it and give you a joint byline. E-mail: toons@sph.com.sg




SOURCE: ST ILLUSTRATIONS BY LEE CHEE CHEW, MIEL AND CHNG CHOON HIONG

PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG

