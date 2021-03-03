PUBLISHED: MARCH 5, 2020

ST cartoonists’ lighthearted takes on the news

In Singapore, more than 360,000 Covid-19 vaccination shots have been given as of Feb 19. The Republic has one of the highest vaccination rates among its Asian peers.

Top shots
The No. 1 online password used globally is “123456”. It has been one of the most commonly used passwords in the past 10 years. The No. 2 password? It’s “123456789”.

Password: “password”
Parts of the Kranji woodland flanking the Rail Corridor were cleared. JTC Corporation admitted they had been mistakenly cleared before environmental studies were completed. Investigations are ongoing.

Not cleared for clearing
It has been about 2 months since Singapore rolled out its vaccination programme. The forecast is for 1.25 million to be vaccinated by the end of April.

Getting protected
A record number of 2,570 potholes formed on Singapore’s roads in January due to heavy rainfall. About 95% of the potholes had been repaired by the end of that month.

Patching holes
