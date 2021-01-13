PUBLISHED: JAN 13, 2020
News:
The permitted group size for social gatherings went from five to eight - just in time for the festive season. This is as Singapore entered phase three of its reopening recently.
ST artist Lee Chee Chew’s take:
News:
China and Nepal agreed on the height of Mount Everest after years of debate; it is 8,848.86m, 86cm taller than the measurement previously recognised by Nepal, and 4m above China’s official figure.
ST artist Manny Francisco’s take:
News:
Singapore’s hawker culture was added to the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
ST artist Cel Gulapa’s take:
News:
Clementi Forest will continue to be zoned for residential use even as nature enthusiasts called for it to be rezoned as a nature park. Over in Pasir Ris, residents were polled about wildlife after a wild boar attack there.
ST artist Lee Chee Chew’s take:
News:
Covid-19 vaccination centres in Singapore that allow a large number of people to be vaccinated daily will be ready soon. Vaccinations will also be given at polyclinics and general practitioner clinics.
ST artist Miel’s take:
News:
Green and cleanup groups are becoming more concerned about surgical mask litter as they are picking up more of it all over Singapore.
ST artist Lee Chee Chew’s take:
