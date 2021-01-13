Recent reports from Singapore and around the world drew the eye of Straits Times artists. They drew cartoons in response.

PUBLISHED: JAN 13, 2020

ST cartoonists’ lighthearted takes on the news

News:
The permitted group size for social gatherings went from five to eight - just in time for the festive season. This is as Singapore entered phase three of its reopening recently.

ST artist Lee Chee Chew’s take:

Bigger dinner parties
Bigger dinner parties


News:
China and Nepal agreed on the height of Mount Everest after years of debate; it is 8,848.86m, 86cm taller than the measurement previously recognised by Nepal, and 4m above China’s official figure.

ST artist Manny Francisco’s take:

How it’s measured
How it’s measured


News:
Singapore’s hawker culture was added to the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

ST artist Cel Gulapa’s take:

Keeping culture alive
Keeping culture alive


News:
Clementi Forest will continue to be zoned for residential use even as nature enthusiasts called for it to be rezoned as a nature park. Over in Pasir Ris, residents were polled about wildlife after a wild boar attack there.

ST artist Lee Chee Chew’s take:

Wild about wildlife
Wild about wildlife


News:
Covid-19 vaccination centres in Singapore that allow a large number of people to be vaccinated daily will be ready soon. Vaccinations will also be given at polyclinics and general practitioner clinics.

ST artist Miel’s take:

Getting vaccinated
Getting vaccinated

News:
Green and cleanup groups are becoming more concerned about surgical mask litter as they are picking up more of it all over Singapore.

ST artist Lee Chee Chew’s take:

Have a fun take on the news? Send in your concepts or sketch. If it works, ST artists will draw it and give you a joint byline. E-mail: toons@sph.com.sg




SOURCE: ST ILLUSTRATIONS BY LEE CHEE CHEW, MANNY FRANCISCO, CEL GULAPA AND MIEL; CHEWONITCOMICS/INSTAGRAM

PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG

More visual stories
More visual stories