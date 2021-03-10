PUBLISHED: MARCH 16, 2021

ST cartoonist Lee Chee Chew takes on the news

News: In 2020, 15 senior pedestrians died last year in Singapore - about half of them from jaywalking.

ST artist Lee Chee Chew’s take...

Dying to jaywalk
News:
700 households in Punggol can use robot “couriers” to deliver their shopping in a trial.

Chee Chew’s take...

Meet the robots
News:
Punggol residents were shocked by 2 wild boar attacks in a night, leaving some fearful.

Chee Chew’s take...

Wild night
News:
Temperature-screening stickers pasted on traffic lights, trees, escalator handrails and more near Singapore hospitals and polyclinics are a public eyesore.

Chee Chew’s take...

Sticking out
News:
Parents can develop their young children’s maths skills via home activities, says a Singapore study.

Chee Chew’s take...

Lessons that count
SOURCE: ST ANIMATED ILLUSTRATIONS BY LEE CHEE CHEW

PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG

