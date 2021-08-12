PUBLISHED: Aug 15, 2021
ST cartoonist Lee Chee Chew takes on the news
News: Endemic Covid-19: Mask wearing may be among the last of the measures that will be shed.
Masks to remain key
NDP 2021 spectators are required to undergo pre-event testing and observe Covid-19 safety measures.
NDP precautions
NSmen can do virtual workouts from home to meet annual fitness requirements.
Workout from home
Food sellers affected by Covid-19 can apply for a grant which gives them $100 for each day they are forced to shut. However, stallholders say the application process is too complicated.
‘Too complicated’
One renovation contractor had 30 complaints from consumers for taking prepayments while delaying or not completing renovation works.
Complaints
A source of stress for young people in Singapore comes via scrolling through social media. It leads to the fear of missing out on the experiences of others.
Fomo
Parents are advised to limit screen time for young children to prevent developmental issues.
More device time
SOURCE: ST ANIMATED ILLUSTRATIONS BY LEE CHEE CHEW
PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG
