PUBLISHED: FEB 20, 2021
ST cartoonist Lee Chee Chew takes on the news
News: F&B outlets in Singapore are penalised with fines and orders to close for a number of days for breaching Covid-19 measures.
ST artist Lee Chee Chew’s take:
Forced to stop work
News:
40% of kids started using social media at age 7 to 9, says a survey.
Chee Chew’s take...
Harassed online
News:
Resellers hawk public facility bookings, including tennis courts and football fields, for up to $300.
Chee Chew’s take...
Pay to play
News:
Fewer commuters were satisfied with Singapore’s public transport in 2020 when compared to 2019, says a survey.
Chee Chew’s take...
How rides rated
News:
Singapore offers incentives to improve cleanliness of coffee shop and hawker centre toilets.
Chee Chew’s take...
Keeping it clean
SOURCE: ST ANIMATED ILLUSTRATIONS BY LEE CHEE CHEW
PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG
