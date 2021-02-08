PUBLISHED: FEB 20, 2021

ST cartoonist Lee Chee Chew takes on the news

News: F&B outlets in Singapore are penalised with fines and orders to close for a number of days for breaching Covid-19 measures.

ST artist Lee Chee Chew’s take:

Forced to stop work
News:
40% of kids started using social media at age 7 to 9, says a survey.

Chee Chew’s take...

Harassed online
News:
Resellers hawk public facility bookings, including tennis courts and football fields, for up to $300.

Chee Chew’s take...

Pay to play
News:
Fewer commuters were satisfied with Singapore’s public transport in 2020 when compared to 2019, says a survey.

Chee Chew’s take...

How rides rated
News:
Singapore offers incentives to improve cleanliness of coffee shop and hawker centre toilets.

Chee Chew’s take...

Keeping it clean
SOURCE: ST ANIMATED ILLUSTRATIONS BY LEE CHEE CHEW

PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG

