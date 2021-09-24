PUBLISHED: SEPT 26, 2021
ST cartoonist Lee Chee Chew takes on the news
News: Singapore restaurants were turning away customers with fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates.
ST artist Lee Chee Chew’s take...
Faking it
Faking it
News:
People who refer seniors for Covid-19 vaccinations can get vouchers from HPB.
Chee Chew’s take...
Vouch for vouchers
Vouch for vouchers
News:
Singapore schools have the autonomy to start later so that students get enough sleep.
Chee Chew’s take...
Zzz
Zzz
News:
Fully electric public buses are being deployed on Singapore roads.
Chee Chew’s take...
Quieter journeys
Quieter journeys
News:
More diners are returning trays and clearing table litter at hawker centres in Singapore.
Chee Chew’s take...
Keeping it clean
Keeping it clean
News:
61% of Singaporeans working from home reported higher stress levels during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey.
Chee Chew’s take...
Overworked
Overworked
News:
Bukit Gombak Park opened with more gardening spaces, and the first dog run in the area.
Chee Chew’s take...
Rest and play
Rest and play
SOURCE: ST ANIMATED ILLUSTRATIONS BY LEE CHEE CHEW
PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG
More visual stories
More visual stories