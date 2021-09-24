PUBLISHED: SEPT 26, 2021

ST cartoonist Lee Chee Chew takes on the news

News: Singapore restaurants were turning away customers with fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

ST artist Lee Chee Chew’s take...

Faking it
News:
People who refer seniors for Covid-19 vaccinations can get vouchers from HPB.

Chee Chew’s take...

Vouch for vouchers
News:
Singapore schools have the autonomy to start later so that students get enough sleep.

Chee Chew’s take...

Zzz
News:
Fully electric public buses are being deployed on Singapore roads.

Chee Chew’s take...

Quieter journeys
News:
More diners are returning trays and clearing table litter at hawker centres in Singapore.

Chee Chew’s take...

Keeping it clean
News:
61% of Singaporeans working from home reported higher stress levels during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey.

Chee Chew’s take...


Overworked
News:
Bukit Gombak Park opened with more gardening spaces, and the first dog run in the area.

Chee Chew’s take...

Rest and play
SOURCE: ST ANIMATED ILLUSTRATIONS BY LEE CHEE CHEW

PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG

