Story of the Year is one of the most coveted awards. It was won by ST Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh for “Malaysians await outcome of meeting over state of emergency”. Malaysia’s PM met the King to discuss how to avert snap polls that could prove disastrous amid the pandemic.
Science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan was named Journalist of the Year. She’s seen as a leading voice in the field by environmentalists here, as well as globally by organisations like the Pulitzer Centre.
The Cross-media Package of the Year is the “Covid-19 package”. It included an interactive graphic that showed how daily deaths changed over time in different continents and regions, among other things.
ST executive photojournalist Chong Jun Liang won Picture of the Year for his photo of crowds trudging across the Causeway in the dark. This was in the mad rush hours before Malaysia stopped its citizens from travelling abroad.
Manuel Francisco from ST won for "Get ready for the new normal in public health".
ST’s Infographic of the Year winner “How many times has your constituency changed?” is also general election-related.
Winning a Special Award for Excellence is an interactive infographic by a team led by ST assistant news editor Toh Yong Chuan. It took viewers on a virtual 200km drive around Singapore.
ST’s General Election 2020 polling show won Video of the Year. It gave viewers real-time updates and analyses on election night.
Business and economy reporter Choo Yun Ting was named Young Journalist of the Year.
Winners in other categories include reports on a network of drains used by suspected illegal immigrants to move around, and more.
