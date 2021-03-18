PUBLISHED: MARCH 19, 2021

ST's winners from the 2021 SPH journalism awards

Story of the Year

Story of the Year is one of the most coveted awards. It was won by ST Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh for “Malaysians await outcome of meeting over state of emergency”. Malaysia’s PM met the King to discuss how to avert snap polls that could prove disastrous amid the pandemic.

Political turmoil
 Political turmoil

Journalist of the Year

Science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan was named Journalist of the Year. She’s seen as a leading voice in the field by environmentalists here, as well as globally by organisations like the Pulitzer Centre.

Leading voice
Leading voice

Ms Tan also broke a story about how Moderna was applying to the authorities here to have its vaccine approved for use in Singapore.

Most of this year’s winners were recognised for content related to the Covid-19 crisis. Here are some of them:

Moderna seeks approval
Moderna seeks approval

Cross-media Package of the Year

The Cross-media Package of the Year is the “Covid-19 package”. It included an interactive graphic that showed how daily deaths changed over time in different continents and regions, among other things.

Lives lost
Lives lost

Picture of the Year

ST executive photojournalist Chong Jun Liang won Picture of the Year for his photo of crowds trudging across the Causeway in the dark. This was in the mad rush hours before Malaysia stopped its citizens from travelling abroad.

Mad rush
Mad rush

Illustration of the Year

Manuel Francisco from ST won for "Get ready for the new normal in public health".

Read the article

Infographic of the Year

ST’s Infographic of the Year winner “How many times has your constituency changed?” is also general election-related.


How many changes?
How many changes?

Special Award for Excellence

Winning a Special Award for Excellence is an interactive infographic by a team led by ST assistant news editor Toh Yong Chuan. It took viewers on a virtual 200km drive around Singapore.

Ready, set, go
 Ready, set, go

Video of the Year

ST’s General Election 2020 polling show won Video of the Year. It gave viewers real-time updates and analyses on election night.

Election fever
Election fever

Young Journalist of the Year

Business and economy reporter Choo Yun Ting was named Young Journalist of the Year.

Winners in other categories include reports on a network of drains used by suspected illegal immigrants to move around, and more.

All the winners
All the winners

SOURCE: ST REPORTS BY NG WEI KAI AND CLEMENT YONG; ST FILE VIDEOS; ST FILE PHOTO; ST FILE DIGITAL GRAPHICS

PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG

More visual stories
More visual stories