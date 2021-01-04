published: Jan 5 2021
Weather experts attributed the unusually heavy rainfall to the combined effects of La Nina and a monsoon surge.
The La Nina climate phenomenon is brought about when trade winds intensify, causing changes in atmospheric pressure and sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. This concentrates the moisture supply around the maritime continent, leading to more rain clouds forming.
The surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rain clouds to form over the surrounding region.
When both happen at the same time, this might lead to longer periods of intensive rainfall, making the whole region wetter and cooler. At one point, Singapore's temperature even dropped to as low as 21.1 deg C.
Over in the island’s east, cars were stranded in knee-deep floods in Pasir Ris.
And in the west, landslides in Chua Chu Kang caused a tree to fall onto an expressway. Another 22m tall heritage tree collapsed in Fort Canning Hill.
NEA said this is the first surge of at least one to two more of such torrential rain storms, that could last until March.
