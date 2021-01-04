It's been a cold and wet start to 2021. In fact, on Jan 2, rainfall was among the highest in 39 years.

published: Jan 5 2021

What’s causing all the rain?

Twin effects trigger heavy rain

Weather experts attributed the unusually heavy rainfall to the combined effects of La Nina and a monsoon surge.

What's La Nina?

The La Nina climate phenomenon is brought about when trade winds intensify, causing changes in atmospheric pressure and sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean. This concentrates the moisture supply around the maritime continent, leading to more rain clouds forming.

And the monsoon surge?

The surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rain clouds to form over the surrounding region.

When both happen at the same time, this might lead to longer periods of intensive rainfall, making the whole region wetter and cooler. At one point, Singapore's temperature even dropped to as low as 21.1 deg C.

Flash floods

Over in the island’s east, cars were stranded in knee-deep floods in Pasir Ris.

Fallen trees

And in the west, landslides in Chua Chu Kang caused a tree to fall onto an expressway. Another 22m tall heritage tree collapsed in Fort Canning Hill.

It won’t be over so soon

NEA said this is the first surge of at least one to two more of such torrential rain storms, that could last until March.

SOURCE: ST REPORT BY Cheryl Teh and Ng Wei Kai; ST PHOTOS BY Kevin Lim, Kelving Chng, Shintaro Tay, Jason Quah; PHOTOS BY PUB/FACEBOOK, VIDEOS BY Vins, Annette Singh/YOUTUBE.

PRODUCED BY: JO-ANN QUAH

