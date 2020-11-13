published: NOV 15, 2020
For long-time residents, it means saying goodbye to the kampung life they’ve grown accustomed to in the past 60 years. Some 37 families still live there.
Madam Yeo Ai, 79, is busy packing up. She said while she will miss Geylang Lor 3, she knew the day to move would eventually come.
MADAM YEO
Residents say they are going to miss the perks of kampung life, such as being able to rear chickens in an unofficial “backyard”. Mr Sam Guam, 64, has 12.
MR SAM GUAM
Every Chinese New Year, Madam Yeo typically makes around 2,000 ang ku kueh. But she says she will not be able to make such large quantities in an HDB flat.
“There’s no choice, 60 years are up. I don’t have much feeling about it, we definitely have to move. There’s no need to be sad about it," says Madam Koh Peck Choon, 76, a long-time resident
Demolition works are expected to start in the third quarter of 2021 and will be completed by the first quarter of 2023. The land is slated for future public housing.
