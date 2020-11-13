191 two-storey terrace on 60-year leases will be returned to the State by Dec 31 this year, the first time a residential plot here has reached the end of its lease.

published: NOV 15, 2020

So long,
Geylang Lorong 3

For long-time residents, it means saying goodbye to the kampung life they’ve grown accustomed to in the past 60 years. Some 37 families still live there.

Madam Yeo Ai, 79, is busy packing up. She said while she will miss Geylang Lor 3, she knew the day to move would eventually come.

“Of course I cannot bear to move because I’ve lived here for so long. I’m very sad but we cannot not move out, right?

MADAM YEO

PREPARING FOR CHANGE

Residents say they are going to miss the perks of kampung life, such as being able to rear chickens in an unofficial “backyard”. Mr Sam Guam, 64, has 12.

“Not many Singaporeans can live in a landed property like this. It’s very nice, very cheap but the downside is that it doesn’t last you a lifetime”

MR SAM GUAM

ANG KU KUEH

Every Chinese New Year, Madam Yeo typically makes around 2,000 ang ku kueh. But she says she will not be able to make such large quantities in an HDB flat.

MOVING ON

“There’s no choice, 60 years are up. I don’t have much feeling about it, we definitely have to move. There’s no need to be sad about it," says Madam Koh Peck Choon, 76, a long-time resident

MAKING WAY

Demolition works are expected to start in the third quarter of 2021 and will be completed by the first quarter of 2023. The land is slated for future public housing.

ST REPORT BY MICHELLE NG

ST VIDEOS AND PHOTOS BY KUA CHEE SIONG AND MICHELLE NG

