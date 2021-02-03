Singapore TikTok creators shoot to stardom

The TikTok videos of some creators in Singapore went viral worldwide during the pandemic. Here are some noteworthy local TikTok accounts.
National taekwondo athlete Ng Ming Wei @mingweirocks (skits and more) and dad Cedric @daddyming (pranks) have a whopping combined over 23 million followers on their accounts.
MR NG MING WEI
Student Zavier Lim performs bicycle tricks on account @calvin_klein1180, which has over 332,000 followers.
Zavier started the TikTok account in 2018 with Mr Calvin Poh, co-owner of bicycle store FixieSG, who shoots and produces the videos.
Freelance make-up artist Wirdiani @badgaldidiiii draws flowers, butterflies and even snakes on her face for her TikTok videos.
A full face of make-up usually takes her one to two hours to apply. More extreme looks, such as Halloween ones, can take up to three hours.
MS WIRDIANI, WHO GAINED MOST OF HER CURRENT FOLLOWERS DURING A LONG HOSPITAL STAY IN 2019
Photographer Lee Yik Keat’s account @yk is filled with quick tutorials on how to shoot and edit photographs, as well as ideas for shoots.
This is one of his most popular videos.
From quick tutorials to bike tricks, it looks like you can pick loads of subjects to be on your way to TikTok stardom. It helps to have lots of creativity and passion.
