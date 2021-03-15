PUBLISHED: MARCH 15, 2021
The Woodlands jetty gets a nod as a great sunset spot.
Jurong Hill Park was where visiting foreign dignitaries in the 1960s would plant trees and have their names inscribed on a plaque. It was a way for Singapore to show Jurong’s then budding industrial progress.
The SUTD campus in Upper Changi has ancient Chinese structures from China, comprising parts of houses from the Ming and Qing periods, an opera stage, and a Qing-period pavilion.
One foot of the Raffles statue is on a map of the territory to symbolise having set foot on British Malaya. The statue stood originally in the Padang, then at a playing field by the sea.
The Coleman Street building is adorned with symbols of the square and compass. These were tools used by freemasons back when they worked as stonemasons and cathedral builders.
The Freemasons, a centuries-old organisation, may have a reputation for being secretive. But you can visit their headquarters, which occasionally welcomes guests on organised tours.
The old National Library in Stamford Road was a well-loved institution. Two red brick pillars were preserved, and stand in Singapore Management University.
