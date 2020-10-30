Robinsons: The rise and fall of a retail icon

published: OCT 30, 2020
Robinsons announced on Oct 30 it was closing its last two department stores at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre due to “weak demand”.
MR DANNY LIM,
ROBINSONS SENIOR GENERAL MANAGER
Mr Philip Robinson and Mr James Gaborain Spicer started a family warehouse business in Raffles Place mainly selling groceries. The firm expanded over the years and, by 1957, was called the “handsomest shop in the Far East”.
Robinsons stayed the course through a series of calamities.
• 1941: The Raffles Chambers outlet was hit by Japanese bombs during World War II, but reopened the next day. • 1972: The store was destroyed by a fire in Raffles Place that killed nine people.
Were you around the area when this happened? At one point, flames could be seen from as far as Jurong. Robinsons relocated to Specialists' Centre in Orchard Road after the fire.
Robinsons became the anchor tenant at The Centrepoint, becoming the focal point for an entire generation of Singaporean shoppers.
Were you from the “Centrepoint Kids” era? Did you feel a twinge of regret when, in 2014, Robinsons moved out of The Centrepoint after 31 years there.
• 2001: A $30 million store opened at Raffles City • 2006: OCBC Bank sold 29.9 per cent of its stake in the group to Indonesia's Lippo Group, for $203 million • 2008: Retail operations were sold for $600 million to the Al-Futtaim Group
After a failed venture at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Robinsons moved to a new $40 million outlet at The Heeren.
In 2016, Robinsons launched its website and closed the last John Little outlet at Plaza Singapura. Earlier in 2020, it closed its store in Jem.
Through the years, Robinsons has been well known for drawing large crowds at its sales.
In 2019, one shopper queued for 27 hours to be first in line to the sale. Others queued with sleeping bags, tables and chairs to get to run into the store first.
Many ST Facebook readers said they were sad to hear that the last two outlets were closing. One said it was the “end of an era for the grand old dame of retailing”.
