PUBLISHED: MARCH 26, 2021
The Rail Corridor (Central) stretch between Hillview and Bukit Timah was reopened after 2 years of restoration works.
The reopened stretch is part of the Rail Corridor nature trail along the former Keretapi Tanah Melayu railway line connecting Singapore and Malaysia. The Malaysian rail service ceased operations here in 2011.
8 access points have been opened, including a flight of steps next to the Upper Bukit Timah Truss Bridge.
Where possible, the access points were made wheelchair- and pram-friendly, such as at Hindhede Drive and Mayfair Estate.
Laser scanning was used to map the positions of track parts. This was to ensure they could be returned to the correct positions after drainage works were completed.
Stones around the track were bound to form a relatively flat path, making the bridges safer to walk on.
Some non-native plants were removed. More than 1,500 native vegetation like the red tree shrub were planted. The native species will attract insects and birds, and allow the corridor to be a fauna passageway.
A stream is retained and is home to species like the black-eyed litter frog and lowland freshwater crab.
Works are being carried out at other points of the Rail Corridor. More restoration work will be completed by 2022 and beyond.
PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG