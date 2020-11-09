People like to go to Pulau Ubin to enjoy its rustic charm.
Well, wild animals like going to Pulau Ubin too. It is a magnet for wildlife.
UBIN IS HOME TO AT LEAST 20 NEW ANIMAL SPECIES, ACCORDING TO A SURVEY. THEY INCLUDE THE SWAMP TIGER BUTTERFLY AND A SPIDER SPECIES NEW TO SCIENCE.
NUS BIOLOGY LECTURER N. SIVASOTHI
MR SIVASOTHI, ON PULAU UBIN
Pulau Ubin’s location between Singapore and Malaysia means it can welcome wildlife from either side.
Oriental pied hornbills were once extinct in Singapore but are now widespread here. Researchers believe they went from Malaysia to Ubin, then to the mainland.
Once dominated by the mining industry,
Ubin does not have a pristine landscape. But conservation efforts helped animal populations recover. The island now hums with wildlife - night and day.
PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG AND AUDREY TAN