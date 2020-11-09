Published: Nov 10, 2020

Pulau Ubin: It’s like a ‘hawker centre’ for wildlife

People like to go to Pulau Ubin to enjoy its rustic charm.

WILDLIFE VISITORS TOO

Well, wild animals like going to Pulau Ubin too. It is a magnet for wildlife.

20

UBIN IS HOME TO AT LEAST 20 NEW ANIMAL SPECIES, ACCORDING TO A SURVEY. THEY INCLUDE THE SWAMP TIGER BUTTERFLY AND A SPIDER SPECIES NEW TO SCIENCE.

What makes Pulau Ubin so rich in wildlife?

“The magical thing about Ubin is you get multiple habitats in one place. You have seagrass, rocky shores, sandy beaches, mudflats, mangroves, and a variety of different forests.”

NUS BIOLOGY LECTURER N. SIVASOTHI

“It’s like a hawker centre. You can get all kinds of different food.”

MR SIVASOTHI, ON PULAU UBIN

WELCOME/SELAMAT DATANG

Pulau Ubin’s location between Singapore and Malaysia means it can welcome wildlife from either side.

Oriental pied hornbills were once extinct in Singapore but are now widespread here. Researchers believe they went from Malaysia to Ubin, then to the mainland.

Lending nature a hand

Once dominated by the mining industry,
Ubin does not have a pristine landscape. But conservation efforts helped animal populations recover. The island now hums with wildlife - night and day.

See Pulau Ubin
See Pulau Ubin

SOURCE: ST REPORT BY AUDREY TAN; ST VIDEOS AND PHOTOS BY MARK CHEONG; PHOTOS BY PAUL NG AND KHEW SIN KHOON

PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG AND AUDREY TAN

Discover more
Discover more