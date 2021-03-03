Use this for stand alone paragraphs - max length. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

March 2, 2020: Work begins

Aug 21, 2020: Key biodiversity study commissioned

Aug - Sep 2020: More land cleared

Here's where things become grey.
Four plots of land, around 2.8ha, are cleared. It's unclear if this was authorised.

Sep 29: New plan given conditional approval

Now, the resubmitted plan receives approval for tree felling, subject to conditions of the biodiversity study - which was not yet conducted.

Nov 2020: Partial approval

Then, CPG corporation, on Nov 3, asks for permission to clear four more plots of land. NParks approves only partial clearance of one plot. But by the next month, two plots, around 2.1ha, are cleared.

Dec 23: Biodiversity study starts

Some four months after the biodiversity study is commissioned, a consultant is engaged by JTC to conduct it. The study is expected to be completed in April this year. Meanwhile, land is still being cleared.

Dec 2020 to Jan 13: Unauthorised clearing

Contractor Huationg clears further plots of land amounting to 4.5ha, larger than the size of the Padang. These were not approved for clearance.

Meanwhile, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing has ordered a review on inter-agency coordination.

The forested area cleared for the park is part of Kranji Woodland-Scrubland, spanning about 70ha.

A survey of the area found 47 species of birds - a mix of resident and migratory species - which account for 12 per cent of Singapore's total records.

SOURCE: ST story BY Audrey Tan, David Fogarty, Linette Lai. ST PHOTOS by Lim Yaohui. videos by brice li/facebook, traveller - Two Travel/youtube.

PRODUCED BY: JO-ANN QUAH

