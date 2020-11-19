Published: NOV 19, 2020

Playing safe on Singapore’s first cruise to nowhere during the pandemic

'SEACATION'

The World Dream mega-ship from Genting Cruise Lines set sail this month as Singapore’s first pandemic cruise to nowhere.

BEFORE BOARDING

Passengers encountered plenty of safe measures. First things first: Antigen rapid tests at Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

BEING PREPARED

On board, there’s a medical centre and an intensive care unit with a ventilator. There’s also a $134,000 polymerase chain reaction machine.

IN CASE OF EMERGENCY

There are also seven isolation cabins for suspected Covid-19 cases and 34 quarantine rooms for their close contacts.

There are protocols to turn the ship around in an outbreak. Sailing in the Strait of Malacca and South China Sea, it could return to Singapore in less than six hours.

CONTACT TRACING

Passengers got contact tracing tokens which also alerted them when they were clustered too closely.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

The 999-seat ship theatre’s capacity was slashed to that for 250 people - safely distanced in five zones and in seats that were sanitised.

These and other safe measures on board let passengers be more at ease with watching live performances and joining activities.

HOW'S THE FOOD?

The self-service buffet - the thing many associate with cruise dining - has been suspended. Diners are served or order from a menu.

But it’s still food galore on board.

More cruises

The World Dream sails from now till Dec 30. Two-night cruises depart from Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Wednesdays and Fridays. Three-night cruises leave on Sundays.
In December, Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas will be the second ship to start cruises to nowhere.

Playing safe on board
 Playing safe on board

SOURCE: ST REPORTS BY LEE SIEW HUA; ST VIDEOS AND PHOTOS BY DESMOND WEE AND JASON QUAH; VIDEOS BY DREAM CRUISES/YOUTUBE; PHOTO BY GENTING CRUISE LINES

PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG AND LEE SIEW HUA

Discover more
 Discover more