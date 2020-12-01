What to do if you encounter wildlife in the Singapore concrete jungle
ATTACKED
A wild boar attacked a woman in Pasir Ris, leaving her with a 10cm-long laceration on her leg.
The 50-year-old auditor, who wanted to be known only as Madam Yu, was at Sungei Api Api Park at 9.30pm in November. The wild boar emerged from the foliage and charged at her, Madam Yu told Shin Min Daily News.
Here are tips on what to do if you come face to face with wildlife:
WILD BOARS
Move calmly and slowly away from any boars you may encounter, says the National Parks Board. Don’t approach, try to feed, or provoke them.
Wild boars with their young are...
SNAKES
Don’t try to hit, move or handle snakes yourself. Leave the area and call for professional help: NParks at 1800-476-1600, or Acres wildlife rescue at 9783-7782.
Snakes...
MONKEYS
Remain quiet, don’t make sudden movements, and avoid direct eye contact with monkeys. Don’t turn away from them.
What should you do if your plastic bag or box attracts monkeys?
REMAIN, CONTROL, REMOVE?
With boars, chickens and other wildlife living in their midst, residents in Pasir Ris were being surveyed on whether the animals should stay or go.
A survey posted online by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean in November sought residents’ views on what should be done about the wild animals in Pasir Ris. Mr Teo, who is an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said in a post his team was looking into the issue.
“I really appreciate the wildlife living with us in this town. It is what makes the town unique because of its balance between the greenery and the urban jungle,” said Mr Sean Abdullah, a resident of Pasir Ris West for 20 years. He said while the survey was important, he hoped it would not result in the removal of all wild animals from the area.
SOURCE: ST REPORTS BY NG WEI KAI AND ANG QING; ST VIDEO BY WONG KWAI CHOW; PHOTO BY SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS AND MADAM YU; VIDEOS BY CHAN YIN HA, JOSEPH TAN, CP TEOH/YOUTUBE, J SAY/YOUTUBE AND BOY RAYBAN/YOUTUBE; TEOCHEEHEAN/FACEBOOK
PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG