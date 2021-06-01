Explore the life of earnest and loyal Piranesi, who wanders alone within the House, and who is occasionally visited by the Other. Follow him as he tries to find meaning in his tiny world that he does not — and cannot — leave.
OK, you've probably watched the film, but try picturing Mark Watney as someone other than Matt Damon as you explore Mars through Watney's eyes. This book promises plenty of humorous, death-defying and riveting moments as Watney attempts to make his way back to Earth.
Since we are in the middle of "heightened alerts", lighten up with this comic series chronicling the author's life during last year's circuit breaker. Prepare to laugh and commiserate with friends and family alike.
PRODUCED BY: S Preethiba