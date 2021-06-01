Published: JUNE 9, 2021

Pandemic reads: Need a book recommendation? Take this quiz

Mostly A's: Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Explore the life of earnest and loyal Piranesi, who wanders alone within the House, and who is occasionally visited by the Other. Follow him as he tries to find meaning in his tiny world that he does not — and cannot — leave.

Mostly B's: The Martian by Andy Weir

OK, you've probably watched the film, but try picturing Mark Watney as someone other than Matt Damon as you explore Mars through Watney's eyes. This book promises plenty of humorous, death-defying and riveting moments as Watney attempts to make his way back to Earth.

Mostly C's: Chronicles Of A Circuit Breaker by Joseph Chiang

Since we are in the middle of "heightened alerts", lighten up with this comic series chronicling the author's life during last year's circuit breaker. Prepare to laugh and commiserate with friends and family alike.

SOURCES: ST reportS by olivia ho, ong sor fern; PHOTOS BY BLOOMSBURY, BALLANTINE BOOKS AND EPIGRAM BOOKS

PRODUCED BY: S Preethiba