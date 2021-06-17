Never-ending love for art: Singapore's oldest pioneer artist

Artist Lim Tze Peng continues to create bold, experimental art even as he turns 100 in September.
His latest exhibition, Soul Of Ink: Lim Tze Peng at 100, was launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at The Arts House on June 15, along with a book of the same title about the artist himself.
The book — authored by media veteran Woon Tai Ho — includes some lesser known details of Lim. For instance, it talks about his involvement with the PAP, where he wrote campaign slogans for the party during the 1955 elections.
Some of the artworks featured in the exhibition include Life in Kreta Ayer, which was painted out of memory, and...
The centenarian's recent work also includes abstract calligraphy, which Lim refers to as "hu tu zi", or muddled calligraphy.
Another piece of abstract calligraphy by Lim, based on the war poem The River All Red.
Lim was awarded the Cultural Medallion in 2003, and in 2016, he received the Meritorious Service Medal at the National Day Awards. In 2012, his Chinese ink painting Singapore River Scene (1978) fetched over $100,000 at an international auction — the first ever by a living Singapore artist.
