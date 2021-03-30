NUMBER OF MILLION-DOLLAR HDB FLAT SALES FROM JULY 2012 TO FEBRUARY 2021, ACCORDING TO REAL ESTATE PORTAL SRX
Administrator Catherine Ng sold her flat in Clementi Cascadia for $1.08 million last December. In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, 82 flats were sold for at least $1 million in 2020, compared with 64 in 2019.
The first 2 months of 2021 saw 36 transactions involving flats sold for at least $1 million, compared with 8 for the same period last year.
The 5-room flat Ms Ng sold was on the 31st floor. Big units on high floors with unblocked views in a convenient location are the common attributes of million-dollar flats.
• The first million-dollar sale was recorded in 2012 for a Queenstown flat. 3 months later, a Bishan flat was sold for $1.01 million. • The most expensive flat is at The Pinnacle @ Duxton, sold for $1.25 million in 2020.
SINGAPORE REALTORS INC PROPERTY AGENT JOANNE LEE, ON THE MOST COMMON GROUP OF BUYERS. SHE HAS SOLD 5 UNITS IN THE PINNACLE @ DUXTON FOR AT LEAST $1 MILLION SINCE 2019.
Property agents say dual-income couples in their 30s with high earning power are among such buyers. For example, a bank vice-president and her husband bought a flat at The Peak @ Toa Payoh for $1.05 million.
