PUBLISHED: DEC 21, 2020
Gastrodia agnicellus has been described as the "ugliest orchid in the world" by researchers who found it in a Madagascan forest. The orchid has no leaves, and its 11mm long flowers are small and brown, unlike the typical vibrant orchid.
Researchers stumbled upon this iridescent snake in the mountains of Vietnam. The Achalinus zugorum is different from most snakes because of its scales, which spread out instead of overlap.
The Duobrachium sparksae comb jellyfish was discovered off the waters of Puerto Rico, with scientists describing it as a "hot air balloon attached to the seafloor".
The leaf-eating monkey with distinctive white framed eyes, was discovered on Mount Popa, in the remote forests of Myanmar. The Popa langur is already critically endangered, with just under 250 of them left. Most live in the pilgrimage site of Mount Popa, where it gets its name from.
Measuring just 1cm, the Noblella sp nov is one of the smallest amphibians in the world. Scientists had a tough time locating the frog in Bolivia, due to its camouflaged brown colour and, of course, its minuscule size.
This vibrant Acanthostachys calcicola bromeliad was discovered in Brazil off a limestone cliff. So far only 25 of the plant, a cousin of the pineapple, have been found.
Australia's greater gliders are not a single species, but consist of three separate ones. The discovery was made after genetic tests were conducted on the marsupials.
Scientists believe they have discovered a new species of beaked whale in waters off Mexico. The whales have unusually placed teeth and its whale calls remain unidentifiable.
PRODUCED BY: JO-ANN QUAH