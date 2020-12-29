PUBLISHED: DEC 31, 2020
A tipping point was reached in Singapore in 2020: More dollars spent on video streaming from providers like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video than in cinemas.
Netflix fans kept K-drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay on Singapore’s top 10 list for 103 days.
After Jasmine Sokko was crowned Best South-east Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in late 2019, she forged full speed ahead, making an impact in the English and Chinese music markets.
She made history by becoming the first woman to win the Singapore Literature Prize for English poetry. Her subversive debut collection, Gaze Back, was praised as “a clarion call for gender and linguistic reclamation”.
POET MARYLYN TAN
Hawker Melvin Chew founded Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 during the circuit breaker and it has over 282,000 members. He also got together Delivery United to link hawkers with delivery drivers.
HAWKER MELVIN CHEW, ON BEING DESCRIBED AS A MENTOR WITHIN THE INDUSTRY
