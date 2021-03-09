askST: Is the burning smell in Singapore due to haze?

Since Feb, there were 30 cases of local vegetation fires. Last week, a Johor hotspot resulted in a burning smell around Singapore. The fires, bringing haziness and a burning smell, are due to ongoing seasonal dry conditions.
Look at NEA’s one-hour PM2.5 readings to decide. When the reading hits Band 2, you’re urged to reduce strenuous outdoor activities for the next hour.
The Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) is used as a gauge of air quality. It measures pollutants, including PM2.5 that is mainly from forest fires. Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI ranges from 101 to 200.
Not this month at least. Experts say that although the number of hot spots in Indonesia and Malaysia have increased due to the dry conditions, rain is forecasted for March.
