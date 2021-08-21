False

Singaporeans can fly the flag between July 1 and Sept 30 each year to show their love for the country. anything

False

Majulah Singapura means "Onward Singapore" in Malay.

False

It was drafted by Mr S Rajaratnam in 1966.

False

The tiger represents Singapore's historical ties with Malaysia.

True

The logo is also meant to symbolise courage and strength.

True

The flower was selected for its beauty, hardiness and resilience - qualities that symbolise the Singaporean spirit.

True

The Merlion is not an official national symbol unlike the other 6. However, it is widely used to promote Singapore tourism.

More about national symbols
More about national symbols