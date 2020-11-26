Diego Maradona, regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, died of a heart attack at his home in Argentina on Nov 25. The Argentine government declared three days of mourning.
Perhaps the two most defining moments of Maradona's career happened in the same match against England in the 1986 World Cup.
The first was the infamous "Hand of God", a contentious goal scored with his hand that the referee missed.
MARADONA, WHEN ASKED HOW THE CONTENTIOUS GOAL WAS SCORED
If the "Hand of God" goal was lucky, his next act, just four minutes later, was pure genius. He picked up the ball in his own half and dribbled past six England players before slotting home. Fifa named it the "Goal of the Century".
He led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, arguably the pinnacle of his career.
During his club career, Maradona won national titles with Boca Juniors in Argentina and Barcelona in Spain. But he is most beloved by the fans of Napoli - a team he led to two Italian Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.
After a series of poor performances, his 1982 World Cup run ended in ignominy when he was sent off for a "below the belt " foul against Brazil's Batista.
12 years after that red card, Maradona would exit another World Cup under a cloud. He was sent home from the 1994 World Cup in the US after traces of the banned substance ephedrine were detected during his drug test.
Maradona was known to struggle with a drug habit and overeating after the end of his football career. He twice needed gastric surgery in 2005 to control his weight.
ROHIT BRIJNATH, ST ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR