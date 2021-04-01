Find spring in the city with
these 7 blooms

Go on the Singapore flower trail

1. Trumpet Tree

These pastel pink flowers bloom after heavy rains following a long hot and dry spell, usually between March and April, August and September.

Spot it at: Various parks, including Ulu Pandan Park Connector, and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

2. Pink Mempat

These light pink, cherry blossom-like flowers release a faint fragrance. They usually grow in clusters between one and six flowers.

Spot it at: Tampines Expressway, Pasir Ris Park.

3. Cat Claw Ivy

These tightly-packed yellow flowers grow in clusters. They are woody vines that climb by means of claw-shaped leaf tendrils and adventitous roots.

Spot it at: Havelock Road, Punggol East.

4. Yellow Saraca

Flowers appear orange, yellow or some say even golden. Plus, if you’re out at night, you might smell a slight fragrance.

Spot it at: Serangoon Park Connector.

5. Malayan Crape Myrtle

Blooming a few times a year, the crinkled flowers fade from rich mauve and pale pink to creamy white with age. But you might first notice its leaves, which are a rich coppery red.

Spot it at: East Coast Park, Tampines Expressway, Tampines Ave 7.

6. Bougainvillea

Possibly the showiest of flowers, with glossy, green leaves and paper-like bright purple petals. This cultivar can be pruned into a shrub or allowed to grow as a vining climber.

Spot it at: Many parts of Singapore, including East Coast Parkway.

7. Yellow Flame

Look out for bright yellow crinkled flowers, with a reddish brown centre. Blooms typically between March and May, and September and November.

Spot it at: Alexandra Road, Botanic Gardens, Sixth Aveune.

Happy flower spotting!

