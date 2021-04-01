Go on the Singapore flower trail

published date: april 1, 2021
These pastel pink flowers bloom after heavy rains following a long hot and dry spell, usually between March and April, August and September.
Spot it at: Various parks, including Ulu Pandan Park Connector, and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
These light pink, cherry blossom-like flowers release a faint fragrance. They usually grow in clusters between one and six flowers.
Spot it at: Tampines Expressway, Pasir Ris Park.
These tightly-packed yellow flowers grow in clusters. They are woody vines that climb by means of claw-shaped leaf tendrils and adventitous roots.
Spot it at: Havelock Road, Punggol East.
Flowers appear orange, yellow or some say even golden. Plus, if you’re out at night, you might smell a slight fragrance.
Spot it at: Serangoon Park Connector.
Blooming a few times a year, the crinkled flowers fade from rich mauve and pale pink to creamy white with age. But you might first notice its leaves, which are a rich coppery red.
Spot it at: East Coast Park, Tampines Expressway, Tampines Ave 7.
Possibly the showiest of flowers, with glossy, green leaves and paper-like bright purple petals. This cultivar can be pruned into a shrub or allowed to grow as a vining climber.
Spot it at: Many parts of Singapore, including East Coast Parkway.
Look out for bright yellow crinkled flowers, with a reddish brown centre. Blooms typically between March and May, and September and November.
Spot it at: Alexandra Road, Botanic Gardens, Sixth Aveune.
PRODUCED BY: JO-ANN QUAH