The evolution of SAF's Load Bearing System

The Singapore Army unveiled its latest load-bearing system and helmet on Dec 2 . The new design is meant to be more ergonomic and better-fitting, with better heat dissipation.
Here is a look at how the LBS and helmet evolved, with the help of military collector and civil servant Alvin Lee of Alvin’s Bunker .
- LBV of dark yellow/khaki colour
⁃ Can carry six M16 magazines and two hand grenades
⁃ LBV of dark green colour
⁃ The larger pouches were colloquially known as Engineer Pouches
⁃ The magazine pouches can hold four M16 magazines each, with two hand grenades at the side
⁃ Larger utility pouch in the middle could hold a groundsheet
⁃ Can carry eight M16 magazines, two hand grenades and one smoke grenade
⁃ Helmet has a quick-release buckle and chin cup for better support
⁃ No longer a belt system, and instead worn like a vest
⁃ Space for a water hydration bag at the back
⁃ Can carry four SAR-21 magazines and two hand grenades
⁃ First one to use the pixelised camouflage pattern
⁃ Body armour plates could be inserted
⁃ Vest can be jettisoned by pulling a strap
⁃ Can carry six SAR-21 magazines and two hand grenades
⁃ For the first time, two versions are issued - one for soldiers doing physically demanding mission profiles, and another for other soldiers
⁃ Recruits only need the belt, which is worn on the hips to reduce strain on the shoulders
⁃ Multiple points of adjustment, including at the back and shoulder areas, to improve fit
⁃ Helmet is high-cut, more compatible with head-mounted gear
MR LEE. A BATTALION MANPOWER OFFICER IN NS