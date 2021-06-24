These are people with a history of severe allergic reaction to the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
(or any of its components),
and should avoid subsequent mRNA vaccines.
If you have a history of anaphylaxis, a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction, you may not be suitable to get vaccinated. Anaphylaxis symptoms include dizziness, hives or face/eyelid/lip/throat swelling or breathing difficulties.
You need to go for a thorough evaluation by an allergist, due to concerns of cross reactivity between the vaccine components.
As long as your allergies are not life-threatening, you can be safely vaccinated.
This includes those who have:
- Drug-related severe skin allergic eruptions
- Chronic skin conditions
- Eczema
- Hives
- Dermatitis
- Any positive allergy patch tests to substances
If you are on immunosuppressant drugs, you fall into this category.
You can be vaccinated, but pre-vaccination evaluation and vigilance may be needed.
While there are concerns that the immune response and protection level from the vaccine might be reduced by the drugs, due to these patients’ lowered immunity, some level of protection is better than none.
Discuss with your doctor things like your immunosuppressant treatment, vaccination timing, or whether to delay non-urgent treatment for optimal vaccine response.
PRODUCED BY: Dorcas Yang