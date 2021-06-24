Do you have a skin condition or allergies?

Check if you can take the Covid-19 vaccine

PUBLISHED: JuLY 7,, 2021

Some people have experienced allergic reactions, such as rashes, hives, and swelling on the face, after their Covid-19 vaccination.


Red, Green, Amber

These are the three categories that you might fall in.


Red

These are people with a history of severe allergic reaction to the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
(or any of its components),
and should avoid subsequent mRNA vaccines.

If you have a history of anaphylaxis, a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction, you may not be suitable to get vaccinated. Anaphylaxis symptoms include dizziness, hives or face/eyelid/lip/throat swelling or breathing difficulties.


You need to go for a thorough evaluation by an allergist, due to concerns of cross reactivity between the vaccine components.


Green


As long as your allergies are not life-threatening, you can be safely vaccinated.

This includes those who have:


- Drug-related severe skin allergic eruptions
- Chronic skin conditions
- Eczema
- Hives
- Dermatitis
- Any positive allergy patch tests to substances

Amber


If you are on immunosuppressant drugs, you fall into this category.

You can be vaccinated, but pre-vaccination evaluation and vigilance may be needed.


While there are concerns that the immune response and protection level from the vaccine might be reduced by the drugs, due to these patients’ lowered immunity, some level of protection is better than none.



Discuss with your doctor things like your immunosuppressant treatment, vaccination timing, or whether to delay non-urgent treatment for optimal vaccine response.

READ THE ARTICLE
READ THE ARTICLE

SOURCE: ST REPORT BY Tay Liang Kiat; PHOTOs by LIM YAO HUI AND Bloomberg

PRODUCED BY: Dorcas Yang

MORE VISUAL STORIES
MORE VISUAL STORIES