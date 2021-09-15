THE RACE TO BUILD AIR TAXIS

PUBLISHED: Sept 16, 2021

The prospect of being ferried through a city, by air, could soon become a reality.

There are dozens of companies racing to launch the world’s first taxi service powered by electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL).


Like a helicopter, an eVTOL doesn’t need a runway and can land on building terraces or car parks.

Unlike a helicopter, an eVTOL is quiet and may sound no louder than “a swarm of bees” when it hovers or flies.

Here are some notable names trying to get air taxis off the ground.

Volocopter

Designed for short trips in crowded cities, its two-seater VoloCity operates on 18 rotors and can travel up to 35km at a speed of 110kph.

The company, headquartered in the German city of Bruchsal, plans to launch its air taxi services in Singapore by 2023.

The craft will initially carry a pilot and one customer but may switch to two passengers once its autonomous operation is approved.

Joby Aviation

Joby's air taxi operates on six tilting rotors, has five seats, including one for the pilot, and can travel up to 241km on a single charge at 322kph.

The California-based company is already negotiating with parking garage operators, existing heliports and regional airports to build its network of "vertiports".

It expects to launch its all-electric aerial ridesharing service in 2024.

Lilium

The 7-seater Lilium Jet features an egg-shaped cabin with two fixed wings that allow the aircraft to pivot and change the direction of its thrust.

Instead of rotors, the craft comes with three dozen tiny ducted fans on its tilting banks. It has five seats and can travel as far as 300km at a speed of 280kph.

Based outside Munich in Germany, the company is targeting 2025 for the launch of its services.

eHang

eHang’s E216 autonomous aerial vehicle is powered by 16 rotors mounted on eight arms and accommodates two passengers.

In January, the Guangzhou-based company launched a sightseeing service in the city of Zhuhai in China's Guangdong Province.

E216 can travel at 130kph with a range of up to 35km.

ePlane

Described as “the world’s most compact flying taxi”, the two-seater ePlane has a 4x4-metre footprint, the size of two sedans parked side-by-side.

The aircraft is designed to fly 200km per charge with a targeted speed of around 150kph.

It is designed to be fully autonomous and the Chennai-based company plans to enter commercial operations in 2024.

What are the obstacles?

It takes a long time and costs a lot of money to get new aircraft programmes certfied to operate.

Companies are estimated to have to spend about S$1.3 billion to have a single eVTOL fully certified for commercial use.


eVTOL aircrafts tend to operate on lithium batteries. They can’t fly very far or for very long. Most have a range of only half an hour.

But researchers have found a way to rapidly recharge these batteries.

They are also working on new technology to power these vehicles for everyday use.

PHOTOs & videos by VOLOCOPTER, JOBY AVIATION, LILIUM, EHANG & EPLANE

PRODUCED BY: tan jia ning

