Designed for short trips in crowded cities, its two-seater VoloCity operates on 18 rotors and can travel up to 35km at a speed of 110kph.
The company, headquartered in the German city of Bruchsal, plans to launch its air taxi services in Singapore by 2023.
The craft will initially carry a pilot and one customer but may switch to two passengers once its autonomous operation is approved.
Joby's air taxi operates on six tilting rotors, has five seats, including one for the pilot, and can travel up to 241km on a single charge at 322kph.
The California-based company is already negotiating with parking garage operators, existing heliports and regional airports to build its network of "vertiports".
It expects to launch its all-electric aerial ridesharing service in 2024.
The 7-seater Lilium Jet features an egg-shaped cabin with two fixed wings that allow the aircraft to pivot and change the direction of its thrust.
Instead of rotors, the craft comes with three dozen tiny ducted fans on its tilting banks. It has five seats and can travel as far as 300km at a speed of 280kph.
Based outside Munich in Germany, the company is targeting 2025 for the launch of its services.
eHang’s E216 autonomous aerial vehicle is powered by 16 rotors mounted on eight arms and accommodates two passengers.
In January, the Guangzhou-based company launched a sightseeing service in the city of Zhuhai in China's Guangdong Province.
E216 can travel at 130kph with a range of up to 35km.
Described as “the world’s most compact flying taxi”, the two-seater ePlane has a 4x4-metre footprint, the size of two sedans parked side-by-side.
The aircraft is designed to fly 200km per charge with a targeted speed of around 150kph.
It is designed to be fully autonomous and the Chennai-based company plans to enter commercial operations in 2024.
