China’s peak CNY travel season hit by Covid-19 resurgence

Peak travel season in China, known as spring festival travel rush or “chunyun”, usually begins a couple of weeks before Chinese New Year and lasts for over a month.
Hundreds of millions of Chinese usually travel home for New Year festivities, or take vacations abroad. It’s often called the world’s largest annual human migration.
After a spike in Covid-19 infection numbers in January 2021 - with local transmissions in Beijing, Hebei and Heilongjiang - residents were urged to “celebrate Chinese New Year in place”.
The authorities were concerned travel could lead to an uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 across China.
Many working for state-owned companies or government agencies have been told to not travel without management approval, the state media reported.
Flight ticket prices, normally at their peak during Chinese New Year, have plunged.
The health authorities said those returning home have to present all-clear results from a nucleic acid test taken within seven days. Those entering rural villages have to go through a 14-day isolation period.
