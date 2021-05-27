published: June 2, 2021
One-third of them are community-contributed donations or loans from families of prisoners-of-war and internees.
This 400-page diary was contributed by Mr Westrop's family. Mr Westrop wrote each entry as a letter to his wife, who had evacuated to Africa.
A gift from his wife, this camera was hidden away by Sergeant John Ritchie Johnston in Changi Prison during the war.
This chronometer, from around 1918, came from the HMS Bulan, a cargo ship that evacuated people from Singapore before the Occupation.
You've probably seen this iconic artefact in your history textbooks.
Disguised as a matchbox, this Morse Code device was made by the prisoners to transmit messages.
The original murals were discovered in an unused storeroom in a barracks in Changi in the 1950s. These are replicas.