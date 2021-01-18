A bit of background

WhatsApp sparked backlash among its two billion users after unveiling new privacy terms, which were to come into effect Feb 8. <br><br>The terms mean those who wish continue using WhatsApp must agree to it sharing more data with parent company Facebook. <br><br>This led to a surge in downloads for rivals Telegram and Signal. The messaging app has since delayed the changes to May 15, and issued some clarifications along the way.