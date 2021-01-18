WhatsApp sparked backlash among its two billion users after unveiling new privacy terms, which were to come into effect Feb 8. <br><br>The terms mean those who wish continue using WhatsApp must agree to it sharing more data with parent company Facebook. <br><br>This led to a surge in downloads for rivals Telegram and Signal. The messaging app has since delayed the changes to May 15, and issued some clarifications along the way.
The updates apply to instances where consumers use WhatsApp to contact and message merchants.
WhatsApp assures users that personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption, and that they will "never weaken this security”.
"We don't share this data with Facebook for ads purposes," Whatsapp said.
No, unless a user gives it permission. Then, WhatsApp says it accesses only the phone numbers from the address book to make messaging fast and reliable.
Yes, and companies can choose to store the WhatsApp chats on Facebook's servers to manage transactions, for instance.
A merchant can use the info for marketing purposes, which may include advertising on Facebook.
The changes are seen as a push to monetise WhatsApp, and has come at a time when Facebook's revenue growth is near a record low.
PRODUCED BY: JO-ANN QUAH