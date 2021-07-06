Bird watching in Pulau Ubin? Be sure to catch a glimpse of these five species

Birds that were thought to be extinct, are making a comeback in Pulau Ubin.

PUBLISHED: July 7, 2021

While some were sighted more recently, others have bred successfully on the island over the years.

Bird lovers visiting the island can keep a lookout for these birds

Green Broadbill

Identifiable by its highlighter-green plumage, the bird is now considered a rare, non-breeding visitor.

Despite being declared extinct in Singapore sometime after 1941, the green broadbill was finally spotted again on the island on April 11 and June 27.

Buff-rumped Woodpecker

Presumably extinct in Singapore sometime after 1950, the buff-rumped woodpecker has been seen on several occasions on the rustic island between August 2018 and June 2019.

Black-and-red Broadbill

A member of the broadbill family, it was spotted on Ubin in August 2004 and again in July 2019.

Oriental Pied Hornbill

Looks familiar? A permanent resident of Pulau Ubin, the oriental pied hornbill is now a common sight all over Singapore.

Easily identifiable by its size, distinctive yellow horn-topped beaks, and black and white plumage, it is also a poster child for Ubin's conservation efforts.

Hornbills in local neighborhoods

A pair of oriental hornbills were spotted at Country Park Condominium in Bedok in 2017.

It was even seen visiting a roadside kopitiam last year.

Barred Eagle Owl

Spotted numerous times on the island since 2009, these owls have established a permanent presence on Pulau Ubin.

They have also bred successfully on the island.

READ THE ARTICLE
READ THE ARTICLE

REPORTING BY AUDREY TAN

PHOTOS BY DILLEN NG, ALAN TAN, KEN TAN, JACKY SOH, JOEL CHAN, MARK CHEONG, ST READER, NPARKS Produced by chong xin wei

MORE VISUAL STORIES
MORE VISUAL STORIES