Bird watching in Pulau Ubin? Be sure to catch a glimpse of these five species

Birds that were thought to be extinct, are making a comeback in Pulau Ubin.
While some were sighted more recently, others have bred successfully on the island over the years.
Bird lovers visiting the island can keep a lookout for these birds
Identifiable by its highlighter-green plumage, the bird is now considered a rare, non-breeding visitor.
Despite being declared extinct in Singapore sometime after 1941, the green broadbill was finally spotted again on the island on April 11 and June 27.
Presumably extinct in Singapore sometime after 1950, the buff-rumped woodpecker has been seen on several occasions on the rustic island between August 2018 and June 2019.
A member of the broadbill family, it was spotted on Ubin in August 2004 and again in July 2019.
Looks familiar? A permanent resident of Pulau Ubin, the oriental pied hornbill is now a common sight all over Singapore.
Easily identifiable by its size, distinctive yellow horn-topped beaks, and black and white plumage, it is also a poster child for Ubin's conservation efforts.
A pair of oriental hornbills were spotted at Country Park Condominium in Bedok in 2017.
It was even seen visiting a roadside kopitiam last year.
Spotted numerous times on the island since 2009, these owls have established a permanent presence on Pulau Ubin.
They have also bred successfully on the island.