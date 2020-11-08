Two failed bids to be the US president in 2008 and 1988. A long, tough campaign trail. Personal tragedies. Mr Joe Biden survived these to be on track to becoming the next US president.
Mr Biden, who will turn 78 on Nov 20, will be the oldest person to be sworn in as the US president. Running mate Kamala Harris will be the first woman, African-American and South Asian person to be a US vice-president.
Mr Biden pledged in his victory speech to unify the country and to work with Republicans.
“To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. They’re not our enemies,” he said.
“They’re Americans.”
He wants to return the US to “normal” foreign policy and to the Paris climate pact. Mr Biden, who brought his foreign-affairs credentials as Vice-President to the Obama White House, is likely to take a more multilateral approach.
Despite his easy-going manner, the six-term senator is a political insider who knows how to operate in Washington. He has been in politics for 48 years.
He was active on issues like law enforcement and violence against women, and spoke out on issues like apartheid in South Africa.
Mr Biden has enjoyed decent favourability ratings, partly due to his folksy, affable manner.
• His handling of Ms Anita Hill’s allegations that she was sexually harassed by then Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas
• His focus on crime and punishment - criticised for encouraging lengthy sentences
• His “opposition” to court-ordered school busing to racially integrate schools
Mr Biden was attacked over allegations of unwelcome physical contact. There were clips circulating online. He said he’ll be mindful that social norms have changed.
He was born in the blue-collar city of Scranton, Pennsylvania. His family moved to Delaware when he was still a child.
He famously overcame a stutter as a child by reciting poetry in front of a mirror.
He said of his sadness over the deaths of his first wife and daughter from a car accident: “I understood how someone could consciously decide to commit suicide.”
AUTHOR EVAN OSNOS, TELLING NPR WHAT MR BIDEN’S SISTER REVEALED ABOUT HIM
In 2015, his son, Beau, died of cancer. Mr Biden used the tragedies to explain why the key policy goal of healthcare was personal to him. He credited Beau with encouraging him to run again, said the BBC.
Mr Biden will have his hands full as Americans turn to him and Ms Harris to tackle issues like the economy, pandemic, and inequality.
