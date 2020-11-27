A flipping good time

published : NOV 28, 2020
Freestyle scootering is an extreme sport involving riders performing freestyle stunts on a scooter, almost like a mix between skateboarding and bicycle motocross (BMX).
Muhd Nur Putra Shahfiq Anuar has been doing freestyle scootering for about a decade.
The 25-year-old, who was sponsored by Australian scooter company Root Industries for five years, has participated in several international competitions.
SHAHFIQ, 25
While the local scootering scene is still relatively small, Shahfiq believes that there is a promising pool of talent who can help boost the profile of the sport.
CALLUM, 16
ADDITIONAL FOOTAGE COURTESY OF WAZZEH