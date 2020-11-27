For the love of the game: In a new series, The Straits Times looks at lesser-known sports. Today, we ride into the world of freestyle scootering.

published : NOV 28, 2020

A flipping good time

What is freestyle scootering?

Freestyle scootering is an extreme sport involving riders performing freestyle stunts on a scooter, almost like a mix between skateboarding and bicycle motocross (BMX).

Muhd Nur Putra Shahfiq Anuar has been doing freestyle scootering for about a decade.

Impressing internationally

The 25-year-old, who was sponsored by Australian scooter company Root Industries for five years, has participated in several international competitions.

"For me, I've been to Sydney to ride with the pros and the vibe is so different as compared to riding locally because back in Sydney there is so much hype and the pro riders are always pushing you to be better."

SHAHFIQ, 25

Bright future

While the local scootering scene is still relatively small, Shahfiq believes that there is a promising pool of talent who can help boost the profile of the sport.

One such rider is Callum Thomas Clement, 16, who has been scootering for about 3½ years.

"I like getting my friends to push me and me push them to learn new tricks. Another thing I really like is the competition aspect because I'm quite a competitive person and I try my best to win."

CALLUM, 16

SOURCE: ST REPORT BY KIMBERLY KWEK; ST VIDEOS AND PHOTOS BY MARK CHEONG

ADDITIONAL FOOTAGE COURTESY OF WAZZEH

