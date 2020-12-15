Singapore’s phase 3 reopening may last quite a while, possibly a year or more. Singaporeans should still keep their guard up as the virus is most likely still in the community.
Capacity limits in places like malls and attractions, and at places of worship, will be eased in phase 3. Groups of up to eight will be allowed to gather, up from five.
Covid-19 vaccinations will be free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents currently here. The adult population will be offered vaccinations progressively.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the first one approved here. It needs to be stored at minus 70 deg C, and Singapore is able to handle its storage and transportation.
Singapore is set to be one of the first countries to obtain the vaccine. There will be enough for all here by the third quarter of 2021, if things go as planned.
Priority for the vaccines will be given to those at greatest risk, such as healthcare workers. The rest of the population will then be targeted to receive it by the end of 2021.
The Government set aside over $1 billion for advance purchase agreements and down payments for promising vaccine candidates. Local development efforts were supported.
“I am very grateful that Singaporeans have complied with the spirit, and not just the letter, of the rules. We stayed united, kept up our guard, and did not allow ourselves to become complacent over time,” PM Lee said in a televised address on Dec 14, when he announced the date for moving to phase 3.
