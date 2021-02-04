Myanmar’s military declared a one-year state of emergency on Feb 1 after arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials in a coup.
The military, led by army chief Min Aung Hlaing, had alleged massive electoral fraud following the Nov 8 general election which Suu Kyi's party won by a landslide.
Her ability to sidestep the traps laid for her unnerved the brass who probably saw it as presaging an ability to garner more personal power and securing a longer stint in office than they wished to see.
Supporters of Myanmar’s ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) party launched online campaigns, banged pots and pans, and vowed civil disobedience.
US, for one, is reviewing its options to deal with its first foreign policy crisis. There are calls for broader sanctions, which remain on the cards.
