March 2, 2020: Work begins

godzilla v kong

mourinho speaks

Aug - Sep 2020: More land cleared

Here's where things become grey.
Four plots of land, around 2.8ha, are cleared. It's unclear if this was authorised.

read the story

Sep 29: New plan given conditional approval

Now, the resubmitted plan receives approval for tree felling, subject to conditions of the biodiversity study - which was not yet conducted.

scroll through

Nov 2020: Partial approval

Then, CPG corporation, on Nov 3, asks for permission to clear four more plots of land. NParks approves only partial clearance of one plot. But by the next month, two plots, around 2.1ha, are cleared.

food picks

